IRCTC Served 10 Lakh Meals to Poor, Needy Since March 28

New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) Amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has provided 10 lakh meals to the poor and needy since March 28, with 62,990 meals distributed on Saturday, the railway subsidiary said.

From lemon rice in the south to 'khichdi-chokha' in the east and 'kadi chawal' in the north, the railways' catering and tourism arm IRCTC ensured that the meals were according to the taste buds of the region they were catering to. In the Delhi kitchen, veg pulao, poha and khichdi are prepared on a rotational basis.

On Saturday, it distributed 9,260 meals in Delhi, 2,000 in Bengaluru, 1,000 in Hubli and 5,400 in Mumbai central, among others.

"Since March 28 we have distributed 10 lakh meals and we plan to continue our efforts," IRCTC spokesperson Siddharth Singh said.

In Delhi, IRCTC meals are provided to the poor and the needy twice everyday. Kitchens start making food at 6am and lunch is prepared by 11am. Dinner preparation starts at 1 pm and is ready by 6pm.

Food is collected from the kitchen and delivered to the poor as well as the Railway Protection Force (RPF), Delhi government officials and Delhi Police staff on coronavirus duty.

IRCTC is preparing food for people in all its 28 locations in the country, an official said.

Kitchen staff are made to follow the norms strictly and are screened before entering the kitchen every day. The workers also sanitise their hands, wear head masks, gloves and face masks before entering the kitchen, he said.

