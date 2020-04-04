Isolation Centre Set Up for Delhi Police Personnel in Dwarka

New Delhi [India], April 4 (ANI): In view of a global outbreak of COVID-19, an isolation centre for police personnel posted in Dwarka district and who are staying in police barracks has been prepared.The isolation centre has been set up in Police Station Dwarka South Building and 10 beds have been placed at a safe distance so that the infected police personnel can keep themselves separate from other police staff members during the treatment period."Police personnel are performing their duty on the roads and most probably get contacted with COVID-19 infected persons. A major part of police personnel are performing their duty from barracks and have no personal space and residence to keep isolated in case they get symptoms of COVID-19 disease," Deputy Commissioner of Police Anto Alphonse said."In the near future, if any police personnel get symptoms of the said disease and he has no residence facility in Delhi can avail the isolation centre facility. The concerned patient will be provided basic hygiene kit," he added. (ANI)

