Israel President Denies Gantz's Request for More Time to Form Govt

Jerusalem, Apr 12 (AFP) Israel's president on Sunday rejected parliament speaker Benny Gantz's request for more time to form a government, as talks persist on a possible alliance with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"President Reuven Rivlin informed ... Benny Gantz that in the current circumstances no extension would be possible to the period allocated to him for forming a government," a presidency statement said.

Gantz has until the end of Monday to form an administration. (AFP)

