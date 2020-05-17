Israeli Parliament Backs New Unity Government

World. (File Image)

Tel Aviv [Israel], May 17 (Sputnik/ANI): The Israeli parliament on Sunday approved the unity government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his rival-turned-ally Benny Gantz.The Knesset voted 73-46 in favour of the government, ending the longest political stalemate in Israel's history that led to three inconclusive elections in less than a year.The new cabinet will be sworn in by the legislature shortly after the vote. It will be led by Netanyahu for 18 months before Gantz takes over on November 17, 2021. (Sputnik/ANI)

