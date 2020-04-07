It Was Time to Look Trump in the Eye but You Gave in Modi Ji: Kapil Sibal After India Temporarily Lifts Ban on Supply of Hydroxychloroquine

New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI): After the Narendra Modi government decided to partially lift the ban on export of paracetamol and anti-malarial drug Hydroxychloroquine, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Monday took a jibe at the Prime Minister and said that it was time to look US President Donald Trump in the eye but the PM gave in. Sibal was responding to Trump hinting at a possible retaliation if India does not lift its hold on the export of Hydroxychloroquine. "Lifting temporary ban on hydroxychloroquine and paracetamol Modiji: UPA remembers your advice on Chinese intrusions. You said Look them in the eye. Was time to look Trump in the eye. But He threatened, you gave in. Where is the 56 inch chest?" read a tweet by Sibal.After Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Kapil Sibal, party leader Shashi Tharoor too slammed the US President's alleged threat and said, "Never in my decades of experience in world affairs have I heard a Head of State or government openly threatening another like this.""What makes Indian hydroxychloroquine "our supply", Mr President? It only becomes your supply when India decides to sell it to you," he added.The Congress leaders' remarks come after the government's decision to temporarily license the export of paracetamol and Hydroxychloroquine in appropriate quantities to some countries that have been particularly badly affected by the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

