Italian Soccer Likely to First Restart Serie A

Rome, Apr 15 (AP) Italian soccer will likely resume with the Serie A before the two lower divisions.

The Italian soccer federation met with its medical commission and says it could consider a staggered start "with priority to Serie A."

The medical commission has also recommended that when clubs resume training they do so in training camps with limited access and with strict screening protocols.

Federation president Gabriele Gravina says "we are working without rushing, but without stopping so we will be ready when the relevant institutions give us the go-ahead." (AP)

