ITF's Miguel Crespo Recognises India as Number One Country in Terms of Coaches

New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI): The International Tennis Federation's (ITF) Miguel Crespo has recognised India as the number one country in terms of coaches registered with the ITF Academy during his 'Education Webinar for Coaches' session.Miguel Crespo from the ITF's tennis development department and Jonathan Stubbs, ITF's development officer -- South, South-East and East Asia, came on board at the All India Tennis Association (AITA) and the Sports Authority of India's (SAI) first-of-its-kind 'Education Webinar for Coaches' on Tuesday."Working with the Indian coaches, working with the Indian Tennis association has been very interesting and has always been an excellent experience. We have learnt a lot from each other from the years we have been working together and we hope to continue in the years to come," said Crespo."I would like to start with good news for all the Indian coaches. At the moment, India is the number one country in the world in terms of coaches registered for the ITF Academy," he added.Crespo and Stubbs have a vast experience in the field of developing tennis across the globe and have been associated with the Indian coach's education programme earlier as well. The duo enriched the AITA registered coaches with their global knowledge of tennis development and coaching.During the session, Indian Davis Cup skipper Rohit Nagal and the skipper of Fed Cup team Vishal Uppal also made a guest appearance before Crespo's address.Crespo thanked the AITA for inviting him to interact with the Indian coaches during this period of lockdown in many countries world-over.With the COVID-19 pandemic situation, Crespo emphasised that all the coaches must utilise the "extra" time in improving themselves individually as a coach.Crespo also threw some light on digitalization program of the ITF and shared that the registration on the ITF Academy would be made mandatory soon and it will remain free of cost for the coaches. (ANI)

