J-K: 530,000 Students of Kashmir Division Avail Scholarship Schemes During the Year 2019-20

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 29 (ANI): The various scholarship schemes for pre-matric and post-matric students covered 5,30,000 students of the Kashmir division, as per information provided by the Jammu and Kashmir Department of Information and Public Relations.As per department of information and public relation, J-K, the Department of Social Welfare, J-K in order to uplift the socially and economically weaker sections of the society and to help the poor deserving students to complete their studies without any financial constraint, and to ensure that no meritorious student is deprived of quality education in reputed institutions/ colleges/ universities, provides financial assistance in the form of various pre-matric and post-matric scholarship schemes.As per the information, this year, 4,56,086 students were awarded scholarship under Pre-Matric scholarship for national ninorities, 48,782 students under Post-Matric scholarship for national minorities covering students pursuing various academictTechnical vocational courses in various parts of the country.Further, 4,836 students were granted scholarships under Merit-cum-Means scholarship for National Minorities covering those students pursuing various professional/Technical courses within UT of Jammu and Kashmir and outside the UT of J-K.In addition to the above information, 1,282 students were awarded Post-Matric scholarship OBC, 37 students covered under the Scheme Post-Matric Scholarship to Physically Handicapped and nearly 20,000 students were covered under Pre-Matric OBC scholarship scheme.Thus, during the year 2019-20 nearly 5,30,000 students of Kashmir Division have availed benefits under various scholarship schemes being run by the department. (ANI)

