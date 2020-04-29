J-K Administration Grants 60 Kanals of Land for KV School in Pulwama

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 29 (ANI): Administrative Council on Wednesday accorded sanction to transfer of 60 kanals of land for establishing KV School in Pulwama."Administrative Council which met here under the chairmanship of LG G.C.Murmu accorded sanction to transfer of 60 knls land in vill. Chandhara to Education Dept. for establishing kendriya vidyalaya in Pulwama dist," an official statement read. (ANI)

