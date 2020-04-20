J-K Chief Justice Asks Judicial Officers to Hear Cases of Emergent Nature Through Video-conferencing

Jammu, April 20 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir High Court Chief Justice Gita Mittal advised principal district and sessions judges of the Union territory on Monday to hear cases of emergent nature through video-conferencing.

Mittal was interacting with the judicial officers of the UT during a session held via video-conferencing here.

Later, a separate interaction was held with the personal staff of judges of both wings of the High Court of J&K.

The chief justice enquired about the well-being of the district and sessions judges and advised them to follow all directions, instructions and precautions relating to the coronavirus pandemic.

She advised judicial officers to use various information technology tools like speech-to-text software to dictate orders, read online journals and hear cases of emergent nature through video-conferencing.

Mittal also advised them to remain updated on legal issues by visiting online law journals and devote their time in studying laws, statutes and latest judgments of superior courts,

The chief justice exhorted upon the principal district judges to coordinate with other judicial officers to formulate an action plan for expeditious disposal of old cases.

Officers were directed to devote their time in identifying priority cases, discussing the ways and means to reduce pendency of cases and disposal of cases pertaining to weaker sections of the society as well as of under trail prisoners.

The chief justice also impressed upon the judicial officers to coordinate with the district legal services authority as well as the district administration in locating stranded migrant workers and other poor people in immediate need of food, shelter and medical aid, and to ensure that necessary aid is provided to them at the earliest.

Mittal also issued directions to Registrar IT to impart online training to the personal staff of the judges in handling video-conferencing equipment.

