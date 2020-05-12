J-K LG Briefs Harsh Vardhan About UT Administration's Efforts to Combat COVID-19

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 12 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Girish Chandra Murmu on Tuesday briefed Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan through video conferencing about the effective measures undertaken by the government for prevention, containment and management of COVID-19 in the Union Territory.The LG informed about 'Swasthya Nidhi' -- an integrated health audit and intensive screening framework, an application that provides an ideal platform to reach out to each household in the Union Territory.Murmu said that a robust mechanism has been put in place for the door to door survey, with 90 per cent coverage under Swasthya Nidhi already done, to effectively combat the spread of COVID-19. Emphasis was laid on identifying vulnerable population, including elderly people and those with co-morbidities, he added.The LG informed that RNA extractors have been procured by the UT administration for enhancing testing capacity for COVID-19. On testing, it was given out that Jammu and Kashmir is among the highest states/UTs in terms of COVID-19 testing per million population.The Union Minister expressed satisfaction over the administration's efforts in mitigating the spread of COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir. He also interacted with the Deputy Commissioners of Red Zone districts of UT, and took their feedback on various aspects related to COVID-19 control efforts.Non-COVID-19 patient care efforts of the UT administration were also appreciated by the Union Health Minister.The LG also chaired a high-level meeting to discuss the emerging situation in Jammu and Kashmir and took a review of the comprehensive planning, and rapid response mechanism being put in place to fight COVID-19.BVR Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary; Atal Dulloo, Financial Commissioner Health and Medical Education; Bhupinder Kumar, Mission Director, NHM Jammu and Kashmir; Dr Renu Sharma, Director Health Services, Jammu were also present in the meeting.Murmu directed officers to involve local communities and community leaders during surveys, testing and contact tracing for confidence-building among the people. He further directed to enhance ICU beds in the districts, wherever required.The LG stressed on ensuring the protocols are followed during the process of bringing the stranded people of Jammu and Kashmir back to the UT and also underlined the importance of compulsory testing of these people, as testing is the key in identifying the potential spreaders and combating COVID-19.He further asked the officers to continue putting efforts at all levels of the administration to fight coronavirus and directed close monitoring of all preventive measures taken to ensure its proper implementation. (ANI)

