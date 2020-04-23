J-K Police Files Chargesheet Against Woman LeT Terror Associate

Jammu and Kashmir [India], April 23 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday submitted a charge sheet in connection with an incident wherein a woman was apprehended in Handwara last year with threatening posters of proscribed militant outfit LeT."The FIR pertains to the incident dated 26.10.2019, wherein a woman was apprehended at a Naka with threatening posters of proscribed militant outfit LeT and other incriminating material at Market Handwara and accordingly she was booked under relevant sections of the law," read an official statement by the police. "After the conclusion of the investigation, the charge sheet has been filed before the competent Court by Handwara Police U/s 20,38,39 UA(P) Act and substantive offences thereof subsequent to obtaining necessary government sanction for prosecution under UA(P)Act," it added.The Chargesheet has been filed against one Haseena Begum for being a member of terrorist outfit LeT, and for providing support to the said proscribed terrorist organisation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)