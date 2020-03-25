J-K Police Registers 218 FIRs Against Lockdown Violators

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 25 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir police have registered 218 FIRs against the people who violated lockdown orders across the Union Territory, according to an official statement.Jammu and Srinagar Police Hospitals have also established helplines for the police personnel and their families for immediate assistance.The police have also requested the people to follow the instructions seriously to help prevent the spread of deadly COVID-19.Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly.In a televised address to the nation, Prime Minister Modi said that it is vital to break the chain of the disease and experts have said that at least 21 days are needed for it. (ANI)

