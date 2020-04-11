J-K SLSA Launches Online Forum to Engage Children with Creative Work During Lockdown

Jammu, Apr 11 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir State Legal Services Authority (SLSA) on Saturday launched "Activity Karo Na", an online forum for children to engage them in constructive activities during the lockdown implemented to contain the spread of novel coronavirus.

The SLSA, in collaboration with the Directorates of School Education Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, has initiated the creative activity forum with an objective to encourage young minds to maintain positive thinking besides fostering their creative skills, an official spokesman said.

As part of this first-of-its-kind venture, he said, the SLSA is organising online competitions and various activities for the children of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh aged between 3 and 15 under the theme "Activity Karo Na".

"The students in the age group of 3-6 years have been asked to exhibit their artistic skills by doing a painting, composing a poem on the topic 'Save the Planet'. The students in the 7-10 age group have been asked to make a poster, write a short story (up to 300 words) or come up with a slogan on the topic 'Advantages of Lockdown in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic' or 'COVID-19 Hygiene Practices',” the spokesman said.

He said the students in the 11-15 age group have been asked to do photography or write an article or create a slogan on the topic “Preservation of Rich Heritage of our Composite Culture”.

The participants are expected to employ their personal creative and artistic skills in conducting the activity, the spokesman said, adding the children have been asked to forward their creative work and images on the links provided by the respective Directorates by or before April 15.

“Evaluation of the entries shall be done after the Lockdown period. Experts will judge on the basis of personal creativity of the participant and the understanding of the topic. Winners of each category shall be rewarded,” the spokesman said.

Meanwhile, J&K Rural Livelihoods mission (UMEED) has roped in women self-help groups to make masks to overcome the shortage due to increase in demand after the pandemic.

Around 498 self-help group members in Jammu, Udhampur, Reasi, Kishtwar, Doda and Poonch have started making masks as per guidelines issued by the central government, the spokesman said.

He said the masks would be supplied to all district headquarters.

