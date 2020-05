Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 2 (ANI): Terrorists lobbed a grenade towards a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) vehicle in Pulwama. The incident took place at Tahab Chowk in Pulwama district. No injuries were reported as per information provided by CRPF. (ANI)

