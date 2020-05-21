J-K's COVID-19 Count Stands at 1,449

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 21 (ANI): With 59 COVID-19 cases reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, the number of positive coronavirus cases has risen to 1,449.As per the official details shared by the administration of Jammu and Kashmir, out of these 59 cases, 51 cases have been reported in the Kashmir division and eight cases have been reported in the Jammu division.The number of active cases in the Union Territory is 745 of which 605 are in the Kashmir Division while 140 are in the Jammu division.With regard to the number of recovered patients in the state, the number currently stands at 684 of which 615 patients belong to the Kashmir division and 69 patients belonging to the Jammu division.The number of deaths due to COVID-19 in the Union Territory has risen to 20 of which, 18 patients have died in Kashmir and two in Jammu.India in the last 24 hours has reported 5,609 cases, taking the total number of patients in the country to 1,12,359 according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.Out of the total cases, 63,624 are active cases, 45,300 patients have been cured/discharged or have migrated and 3,435 deaths have been reported. (ANI)

