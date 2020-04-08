Jaaved Jaaferi to Star in 'Takht'

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) Actor Jaaved Jaaferi is set to feature in Karan Johar's much-anticipated period drama "Takht".

"Takht", which marks Johar's first attempt at directing a period drama, traces the relationship between Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and his brother Dara Shukoh.

Jaaved will play the head priest in Mughal emperor Shah Jahan's court, he said.

"I'm playing the head priest of Shah Jahan's court. I'm the qaazi who is in-charge of all the religious affairs. It's a very strong part," the 56-year-old actor told PTI.

"Takht" features a star-studded cast of Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor,

The film, also starring Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar, is scheduled to be released on December 24, 2021.

Jaaved will next be seen in Akshay Kumar-starrer "Sooryavanshi" and "Coolie No 1", with Varun Dhawan in the title role.

His last feature outing was Netflix film "Maska".

