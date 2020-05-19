Jai Ram Thakur Urges CMs of Haryana, Punjab for Coordination to Evacuate Stranded People from North East

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 19 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has urged the Chief Ministers of Haryana and Punjab to coordinate to start a common train for the evacuation of people belonging to Himachal, Haryana and Punjab stranded in the North Eastern States of India.According to Information and Public Relations Department, Himachal Pradesh, in letters written to Chief Minister of Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar and Chief Minister of Punjab Captain Amarinder Singh, Thakur has said that as result of COVID-19 pandemic about 250 persons of Himachal including migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists and students are stranded in the North East and so are many from Haryana and Punjab. He said that since movement by road from Northeastern States to Himachal is not feasible, the States of Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh should make joint efforts to run a common train to evacuate stranded people from these States.He said that the Himachal Pradesh government is ready to bear the expenses incurred on account of railway fares on proportionate basis.Jai Ram Thakur said that the matter should thus be jointly taken up with the India Railways for providing train to get back people of these States from the North East. (ANI)

