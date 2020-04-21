Jaishankar Speaks to Armenian Counterpart, Discusses Strengthening Bilateral Ties

New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday held a telephonic conversation with his Armenian counterpart Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and discussed strengthening friendship and cooperation between the two countries.Durig the conversation, Jaishankar appreciated Armenia's care of Indian students there."Warm conversation with the fraternal FM of Armenia @ZMnatsakanyan. Discussed strengthening our friendship and cooperation, even as we address the #CoronaVirus challenge. Appreciate Armenia's care of Indian students there. Expect our medical supply to reach there shortly," Jaishankar tweeted.On his part, the Armenian Foreign Minister said he thanked Jaishankar for medical supplies and discussed efforts to tackle COVID-19."In phone call with dear friend #India FM @DrSJaishankar discussed efforts to tackle #COVID19, mutual support to citizens in these troubled times, thanked for medical supplies. Reaffirmed strong friendship and brotherly relations, reviewed plans to further expand bilat agenda," he tweeted. (ANI)

