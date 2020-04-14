Jamia Coordination Committee Media Coordinator Safoora Zargar Sent to 2-day Police Custody

New Delhi, Apr 13 (PTI) A court here sent Jamia Coordination Committee media coordinator Safoora Zargar to two-day police custody, two days after she was arrested in connection with an anti-CAA protest here.

Zargar, an MPhil student of Jamia Millia Islamia, was arrested by the local police on Saturday in connection with protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in northeast Delhi's Jaffrabad in February.

A senior police officer said that during investigation by the local police (who arrested her on Saturday) some facts emerged and they have to be corroborated with the ongoing probe by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police.

The Special Cell obtained a production warrant from a city court where she was produced by the local police.

The court sent her to two-day police custody, her lawyer said. She is now in the custody of Delhi Police Special Cell.

Zargar has been accused of obstructing the road near Jaffrabad metro station in February during an anti-CAA stir, police said.

In the first week of April, the Special Cell arrested a student of Jamia Milia Islamia for allegedly hatching a conspiracy to incite communal riots in northeast Delhi.

Meeran Haider (35), a PhD student at Jamia, is the president of RJD youth wing's Delhi unit.

Following the protest at Jaffrabad metro station, clashes broke out between pro and anti-CAA agitators in the area in February-end that snowballed into a communal riot in northeast Delhi that claimed 53 lives and injured over 200 people.

