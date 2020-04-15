Jamia Student Sent to 14 Days Judicial Custody

New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI): A Delhi court on Wednesday sent to 14 days judicial custody a Jamia Milia Islamia (JMI) student, who was arrested in connection with a case related to alleged conspiracy to incite violence in the northeast Delhi.Meeran Haider, a PhD student at JMI, was produced before Metropolitan Magistrate Rohit Guliya on the expiry of his earlier nine days police custody, defence counsel Akram Khan said.Haider, who is the president of RJD youth wing's Delhi unit, was arrested on April 2 and was sent to three days police custody next day.At least, 53 people including an IB staffer Ankit Sharma and Head Constable Rattan Lal were killed in the violence that rattled the national capital in February this year. (ANI)

