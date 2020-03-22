Jamia Teachers Association Urges Anti-CAA Protestors to Suspend Agitation Due to COVID-19

New Delhi [India], Mar 22 (ANI): The Jamia Millia Islamia University Teachers Association of has urged the anti-CAA protesters across the country to suspend their agitation, including that at Shaheen Bagh, in the face of coronavirus outbreak.In a letter addressed to protesters, the Teachers' Union said, "Jamia Teachers' Association (JTA) respects the spirit of your fight and sentiments to get equal rights and treatment in your own country as framed in the Indian Constitution." "At present, the world is facing a situation of health emergency posed by a highly contagious virus called as coronavirus causing COVID-19 disease. There are around 2.85 lakh cases reported so far worldwide including more than 280 in India."The WHO has already declared COVID-19 as global pandemic disease and India is under huge threat of spreading through 'human to humans', thus forming an infection web. Therefore, JTA urges you all to immediately suspend the protest, including at Shaheen Bagh and those on the model of Shaheen Bagh, in the interest of nation and humanity," the JTA said."India needs your voice of dissent and justice now as well once CoViD-19 is over. Your lives are precious for the nation. At the same time, you should abide by International and National advisories issued from time to time in favour of humanity and the health of masses. Let you not be blamed for any gross misconduct by entering into infection chain/web unintentionally. India needs you as well your support to fight against the corona viral disease," the letter said."Please exhibit a 'token of compassion' by suspending your protest immediately and supporting the global fight against CoViD-19, which is best supported through social isolation and by staying at homes. Hope, your decision will give the law-makers a point to re-assess on the ground of equality and compassion to withdraw the decisions made against humanity. We look forward that you all would give heed to this appeal," the letter added.Though Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to observe Janata Curfew on Sunday, the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) will continue, the protesters at Shaheen Bagh said on Saturday."If PM Modi wants us to be safe from coronavirus, then he should have withdrawn CAA, NPR and NRC. We will hold our protest tomorrow too," Salima, one of the protesters at Shaheen Bagh, told ANI.She also said that the protesters are following all precautionary measures at the protest site. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)