Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind Writes to PM, Offers Space for 10000 Isolaton Beds to Fight COVID 19

New Delhi [India], Mar 30 (ANI): Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and offered space for isolation beds for 10,000 people at different premises under their network to deal with coronavirus threat."We would like to offer the premises under control of our network in various part of the country. On a rough estimate we can voluntarily accommodate up to 10,000 people. You are requested to please direct the concerned authorities to let us know of their requirements wherever and whenever might arise," a letter said.Meanwhile, Darul-Uloom has also written to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and offered its building Darul-Quran in Deoband for setting up of isolation ward. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)