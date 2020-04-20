Javadekar Expresses Shock over Journalists Testing COVID-19 Positive in Mumbai, Calls for Precaution

New Delhi, Apr 20 (PTI) Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javdekar on Monday expressed shock over more than 50 journalists testing positive for coronavirus in Mumbai and said an advisory is being issued to all newspaper and media establishments to ensure that adequate precautions are taken.

At least 53 mediapersons from Mumbai have tested positive for coronavirus, a city civic official said.

During a special camp organised at the Azad Maidanhere on April 16 and 17 for COVID-19 testing of scribes, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) collected swab samples of 171 mediapersons, including electronic and print media journalists, photographers and cameramen.

Out of them, 53 tested positive for COVID-19.

"It is shocking that more than 50 journalists of electronic media, particularly camera persons, have been found Corona positive in Mumbai. Every journalist should take proper care," Javadekar said in a tweet.

"Advisory is being issued to all newspaper and media establishments to ensure that adequate care and precautions are taken," he said.

