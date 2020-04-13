Javdekar Reviews Efforts Made by I&B Ministry to Check Fake News

New Delhi, Apr 13 (PTI) Information and Broadcasting minister Prakash Javdekar on Monday reviewed efforts made by the ministry to check fake news.

Javadekar along with Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Minister of State for Youth Affairs Kiren Rijiju, Culture and Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel were some of the early office-goers on Monday, along with other senior officials.

Most of the ministers and officials had been following the government's work-from-home protocols issued in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Javadekar held a meeting with senior officials at the ministry and reviewed the efforts by various wings of the ministry to check fake news, officials said.

