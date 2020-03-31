Javelin Thrower Neeraj Chopra Donates for COVID-19 Relief

New Delhi [India], Mar 31 (ANI): In an attempt to help the country in its fight against coronavirus, Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Tuesday announced that he has donated Rs 2 lakh to PM-CARES Fund and Rs 1 Lakh to Haryana COVID Relief Fund."I have donated a sum of Rs.2 Lakh to #PMCARES fund and Rs.1 Lakh to the Haryana Covid Relief Fund. I hope we all can come together in our own individual capacities to bring relief during this time and help our nation overcome this pandemic," Neeraj tweeted.Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 28 created the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) Fund and appealed to the countrymen to show their support for the cause.The total number of COVID-19 positive cases has risen to 1251 in India, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)