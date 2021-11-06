A day after making his official debut on Instagram, rapper Jay Z left the photo-sharing application. "Sorry, this page isn't available," the text will pop up on your screen if you try to visit @jayz profile. Jay-Z, Beyonce's New Orleans Mansion Catches Fire and Is Being Investigated as Arson Case.

Jay Z joined Instagram on November 2. Interestingly, within a few hours of activating his new profile, he already amassed over 1 million followers. He also became the only person to be followed by his wife Beyonce on Instagram.However, after his departure from Instagram, Beyonce is back to following no one. Jay Z Opens Up About His Life With Wife Beyonce and Kids During COVID-19 Lockdown

As per E! News, during his brief Instagram stint, he was seen promoting his Netflix film, 'The Harder They Fall'.

