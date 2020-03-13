Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon Starrer 'The Morning Show' Shoot Put on Hold Amid Coronavirus Fears

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Washington D.C. [USA], Mar 13 (ANI): The shoot of American drama web television series 'The Morning Show', starring Jennifer Aniston, and Reese Witherspoon, is set to go for a two-week hiatus over coronavirus fears.The decision was made by the series' studio, Media Res, in conjunction with Apple, reported Deadline."In concert with our dedicated partners at Apple, we have concluded it would be prudent to take a two-week hiatus to assess the situation and ensure the safety of the incredible people who make this show," Deadline quoted Michael Ellenberg, Founder and CEO of Media Res as saying.The Apple show is among many other shows like Grey's Anatomy and Riverdale to stop production due to the growing coronavirus scare.Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon were currently filming the second season of the 'The Morning Show' on the Sony lot. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)