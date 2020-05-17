Jennifer Lopez Shows off Ripped Body in Mid-workout Picture

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Washington D.C. [USA], May 17 (ANI): American singer-actor Jennifer Lopez just proved that you can look good even while working up a sweat.The 50-year-old songstress gave fans a peek at her home gym on Instagram, where she hit the machines in a camouflage print sports bra and matching leggings.The 'Ain't Your Mama' singer showed off her ripped body thanks to two mirror selfies she managed to take in between pumping iron.The 'On The Floor' singer captioned the picture "If it doesn't challenge you, it doesn't change you," along with the hashtag #CamoFriday.In her second snap, JLo is seen giving a mean mug to the camera while sitting on a workout bench while her arm and ab muscles are on display. It appears that the 'Hustlers' actor sure worked up a sweat, as her naturally wavy hair is tied up in a top bun, while she shows off her gold hoop earrings.Lately, the 'Second Act' star has been at home quarantining with her kids and fiance Alex Rodriguez. Earlier this year, the pair confirmed their summer 2020 wedding has been put on pause amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

