Jharkhand CM Inspects Isolation Wards at RIMS Ranchi

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Mar 29 (ANI): Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren inspected isolation wards set up at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi on Sunday as part of efforts to combat COVID19.Amid nationwide lockdown for 21 days to prevent spread of coronavirus, Jharkhand government is supplying two months ration in advance to the cardholders. Those who have applied online for cards are being added to this scheme, state Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Rameshwar Oraon has said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)