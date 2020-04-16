Jharkhand CM Launches App for Stranded People

Ranchi, Apr 16 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday launched an App to help the people of the state who are stranded across the country due to the imposition of nationwide lockdown to control the spread of COVID-19.

He said that the special assistance yojana mobile can be downloaded from https://covid19help.jharkhand.gov.in. Soren said the application(App) is designed in such a way that even if one person has a smartphone then the entire group could register their names using the single mobile.

"This is an effort to reach out to the labour force stranded outside the state. Within a week, financial assistance will be made available to the states people who are outside the state," Soren said after launching the app.

The state Cabinet had on Monday decided to DBT of Rs 2000 in the accounts of the heads of the families stranded outside the state and facing hardships because of the lockdown.

The state government had reached out to such people during the first phase of the lockdown by getting in touch with the state governments concerned, Soren said, adding that continuous actions were being carried out to provide maximum help to such people.

"During these difficult times, the government is sensitive and concerned about labourers, the poor, tribals, dalits and other needy people as they have gone to other states for work due to lack of employment in the state and their problems increased due to lockdown," Soren said.

He said the state government was doing its best to help them.

According to an official release, the Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs department has provided grains to over 1.61 lakh people, besides making available grains to over 1.93 lakh people who are not covered under the public distribution system.

Till date, a total of 53,42,826 people were given 'Daal Bhaat' yojana while 856 NGOs and volunteers have provided food to 23,88,428 people since the imposition of lockdown to fight the coronavirus, it said.

In all, 1,58,298 migrant labourers were given food in the relief camps set up by the government while 'Emergency Relief Packets' were delivered to 42,326 needy people. The Health department said that a total of 9,833 people are quarantined in 4,049 quarantine centres across the state.

A total of 1,01,370 people have completed their quarantine period, it added.

