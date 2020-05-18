Jharkhand Sub-Committee Proposes to Waive off EMIs for Middle-class Families, Auto Drivers

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], May 18 (ANI): The Sub-Committee of four ministers, formed to formulate strategies related to lockdown in Jharkhand, has proposed to waive off equated monthly instalments (EMIs) of middle-class families and auto drivers.The proposal has been sent to Chief Minister Hemant Soren, requesting him to present it before the Central government. The Sub-Committee, headed by State's Health Minister Banna Gupta, laid out the proposal during its high-level meeting here on Monday."During the lockdown, middle-class families are facing tremendous burden. Also, auto drivers are prohibited from working. Hence, they are not able to repay loans or EMIs. The state government will write to the Centre to waive off EMI, loans and rate of interests for the lockdown period," said Gupta.Apart from this, many other proposals were also sent to the Chief Minister. The Sub-Committee agreed on increasing the number of 'Didi Kitchens' at Panchayat level, bringing back the migrants by trains, buses and even in flights, deploying security guards at quarantine centres and providing ration to rickshaw pullers and slum dwellers among others. (ANI)

