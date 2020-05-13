J&K Reports One Fresh COVID Death, 37 New Cases

Srinagar, May 13 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir reported 37 new COVID-19 cases and one death on Wednesday, taking the total fatalities to 11 and overall positive cases to 971, officials said here.

A 72-year-old man, a heart patient hailing from the Preet Nagar locality of Digiana in Jammu, was taken to the Government Medical College (GMC) Hospital in an unconscious state and declared brought dead by the doctors, they said.

The doctors sent his samples for COVID-19 testing and the result was positive, they said.

This was the 11th death in the Union territory due to the disease.

“37 new positive cases of coronavirus were detected in the union territory on Wednesday," an official said. With this, the total number of cases rose to 971.

Officials said 30 cases are from the Kashmir valley -- 18 in Kulgam district alone, while Budgam had seven new cases.

In the Jammu region, seven cases were detected on Wednesday, out of which four were in Kathua district, the officials said.

Of the total 971 cases, 874 are in Kashmir, while 97 are in Jammu region, they added.

The officials said while there were 494 active cases in the union territory - 456 in Kashmir and 38 in Jammu -- 466 patients have recovered.

