JK-VIRUS-CASES  COVID-19 Cases Increase to 139 in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar, Apr 8 (PTI) Fourteen fresh cases of the novel coronavirus were detected in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, taking the total number of COVID-91 cases in the Union Territory to 139, officials said.

Out of the total cases, 130 are active, they said.

"Fourteen new cases were detected today. Out of this, 11 were in the Kashmir division and three in the Jammu division," an official said.

Two patients were discharged from a hospital after recovering from the disease, the officials said

While three patients have died, six have recovered till now, they said.

The officials said aggressive contact tracing of the new cases has been started and some new areas have been declared as red zones in Srinagar following detection of the fresh cases.

More than 37,000 people have been kept under surveillance, including 9,200 who are either in government established quarantine facilities or in home isolation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)