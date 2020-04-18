JKSLSA Sets Up Helplines to Reach out People in Distress

Jammu, Apr 18 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir State Legal Service Authority (SLSA) set up helplines on Saturday as part of its effort to reach out to people in distress during the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The helplines manned by District Legal Service Authority (DLSA) secretaries were launched across the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, a spokesperson said.

In order to redress the grievances of labourers and daily wagers from other parts of the country stranded in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, a helpline is being managed by a committee, he said.

Another helpline to redress the grievances of people including students belonging to the UTs of J&K and Ladakh and stranded outside has been constituted.

Apart from this, a helpline to provide necessary educational guidance and e-learning for children has been constituted.

The spokesperson also said that around 630 para-legal volunteers are leaving no stone unturned in extending helping hand to the people in need.

