JN Port Trust Contributes Rs 16.4 Cr, 1-day Employee Salary for COVID Relief Work

Mumbai, Apr 7 (PTI) State-run Ju Port Trust (JNPT) on Tuesday said it is contributing Rs 16.40 crore as CSR fund along with one-day salary of employees to Prime Minister's relief fund as a part of its contribution to the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

JNPT hospital also set up an 18-bed quarantine centre to cater to persons requiring to be observed for the disease, especially seamen, it said in a statement.

Besides, JNPT officers' club has also been converted into a 20-bedded JNPT COVID-19 isolation facility.

"Coronavirus is one of the biggest challenges that our economy is facing. The perseverance of our employees and the support of all stakeholders over the last couple of weeks, shows our commitment towards ensuring that trade doesn't come to a standstill. We are contributing Rs 16.4 crore as CSR fund and employees' one day's salary to PM CARES fund," its chairman Sanjay Sethi said.

The number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in the country has crossed 4700 and death toll as risen to more than 120.

The port has also provided accommodation for the staff of terminals and drivers in its township, apart from free bus service for the staff of essential services stakeholders for movement in the port area and CFSs, empty yards along with the drivers being provided with meal packets and water at the parking plazas.

"JNPT has also taken some proactive measures at its container terminals and extended reliefs to the trade including not levying dwell time charges for all import containers moved by road which were discharged from March 22 till April 14, to support port users and end users," he said.

JNPT has also waived shifting charges for import containers for which change of mode activity (from truck to rail) is performed to facilitate movement of CFS/DPD containers by rail and delivery of DPD containers will be allowed from terminals beyond the 48 hour period.

The Port is also carrying out extensive community disinfectant spraying and sanitation drive in all its nearby villages too to help put a strong fight against COVID 19, Sethi said.

