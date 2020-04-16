JNU Launches Facebook Page

New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) here made its social media debut on Thursday by launching its Facebook page.

Jamia Millia Islamia was the only central university in the national capital to have its presence on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

In a statement, the varsity said it launched its Facebook page to share official news, information, events, beneficial schemes of the HRD ministry, University Grants Commission and other government institutions, and important messages.

"The page also intends to provide a space to students, faculties and staff to share their positive stories and views in the form of text, videos and pictures that can benefit and motivate the larger part of our society," the varsity said.

In these testing times of COVID-19, the university is trying its best to maintain safety and security for all residential students, staff and faculties, it said.

"The idea of coming up with the official page of JNU on Facebook is based on three objectives. Through this page, we will share, collaborate and grow, together," the varsity said.

JNU VC M Jagadesh Kumar is quite active on Twitter.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)