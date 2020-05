New Delhi [India], May 3 (ANI): The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) shall remain closed till May 17."The University shall remain closed till May 17. Students are required to stay back where they are and should not return to the campus until further notice," reads the order issued by the university. (ANI)

