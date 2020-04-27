Joe Manganiello Looks Unrecognisable Without His Facial Hair

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Washington D.C. [USA], April 27 (ANI): American actor Joe Manganiello debuted a shocking new look while soaking up the sun with his and Sofia Vergara's adorable pup Bubbles.The 'True Blood' star took to Instagram on Sunday (local time), and shared a picture featuring himself and his wife Vergara. He can be seen without his signature facial hair, marking one of the first times that he's been noticed sporting a clean-shaven look.The major hair transformation in the actor warranted some reactions from fans in the comments section.One fan wrote, "Wtf...omg I've never seen you without a beard,"Another chimed in, commenting, "That totally doesn't look like him?"Some of the fans loved his new look. One fan commented, "So handsome."A fan Acknowledged that the star taken a different approach to his social distancing grooming, another fan wrote, "Everyone's growing a corona beard and you shave yours."Vergara also shared some snaps from the couple's fun-filled day in the sun, giving fans another look at the 'Rampage' star's new look.She shared a picture featuring another photo of Joe and Bubbles lounging by the pool. Along with the picture, she wrote, "Bbq Sunday fun day, at him with the same crowd."The two were seen chilling with his canine pal, while Joe also whipped up some burgers and hot dogs on the grill. As the duo enjoyed their meal, the 'Modern Family' star Sofia snapped another photo of Joe and Bubbles enjoying some more quality time together.Joe's facial hair transformation began over a week ago, according to Sofia's Instagram. While documenting the epic puzzle that he and her son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara had begun, Manganiello can be seen rocking a moustache and a clean-shaven face.In one of Sofia's posts from March, he was still donning his classic moustache-beard combo. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)