Jonty Rhodes Enjoys Home Workout with Kids Amid Lockdown

New Delhi [India], Mar 29 (ANI): Former South Africa cricketer Jonty Rhodes on Sunday shared his workout videos along with kids on social media and conveyed the message that during the lockdown one should try to stay fit at home.As several parts of the world are under lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus, Rhodes like many others has decided to make use of the time working out and also get his kids to join him. In a series of videos shared on Twitter, Rhodes encouraged his kids to do a cardio session with him."So we like to stay fit and healthy but it is usually in the oceans or mountains where we can. Now we have to create our own exercise session at home. It is cardio getting done, chasing around the house. We also trying to keep it fun so the kids can also involve. A little bit of heart-pumping and some strength session too," said Rhodes.COVID-19 has left more than 2,000 patients dead in the United States which is grappling with at least 121,289 active cases reported across 50 States.It was more than two months ago that the first case was reported in the United States and now the country has become the newest epicentre of the global pandemic, overtaking China and Italy. The virus has significantly hit New York and Washington but a wave of coronavirus hotspots in the country is already emerging. (ANI)

