JSPL Joins Hand with Odisha Government to Fight Covid-19

Bhubaneswar, Apr 13 (PTI) Joining hands with the state government in the battle against Covid-19, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (JSPL) on Monday said it has taken up a host of activities ranging from distributing personal hygiene products to people to feeding the hungry across all its operational locations in three districts of the state.

The steelmaker, through its CSR Arm JSPL Foundation, has been providing cooked and dry foods to the distressed people such as truck drivers and migrants and other vulnerable people and distributing masks and soaps among local communities.

JSPL Foundation has also been organizing awareness sessions in Angul, Barbil and Tensa to sensitize people on preventive measures to check the spread of coronaVirus, a company statement said.

Like its other operational locations in India, JSPL Foundation has launched Mission Zero Hunger programme in these three locations.

Under this programme, the foundation is delivering hot cooked food to various needy people who are deprived of getting daily meals because of the lockdown.

As on April 12, JSPL Foundation has distributed about 20000 meals across these three locations of Odisha in its Mission Zero Hunger programme, the statement said.

Besides, old age homes, child care homes, shelter homes for the destitute women and rhomes for special children are provided with dry food materials such as rice, dal, oil, jaggery/sugar, chiwda/poha, potato, onions and soybean.

Baby food for infants is also being provided, the statement said adding that more than 600 people are benefitted by this service every day.

Women self-help groups with support of the Foundation are making both disposable and washable masks and more than 1,20,000 masks have been distributed in the local community, workforce and extension workers in coordination with the local administration, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)