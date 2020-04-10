Julianne Moore, Finn Wolfhard to Headline Jesse Eisenberg's Directorial Debut Movie

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Los Angeles, Apr 10 (PTI) Veteran actor Julianne Moore and "Stranger Things" star Finn Wolfhard will star in Jesse Eisenberg's directorial debut "When You Finish Saving The World".

The project, based on Eisenberg's upcoming Audible Original of the same name, will be produced by his "Zombieland" movies co-star Emma Stone, Dave McCary and Moore.

The comedy-drama will focus on the relationship between Wolfhard and Moore's characters, reported Collider.

The plot is different from Eisenberg's six-part audio show, which is set over three decades and follows three members of a family.

Nathan, a father learning to connect with his newborn son; Rachel, a young college student seeking to find her place in a relationship and in life; and Ziggy, a teenager hoping to figure out where he came from, and where he's headed.

Eisenberg, Wolfhard and "Booksmart" star Kaitlyn Dever voice the three leads in the audio show. PTI

