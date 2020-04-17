Just Wasn't Available at That Time: Hugh Jackman on Turning Down 'Cats'

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Los Angeles, Apr 17 (PTI) Hugh Jackman, who played Jean Valjean in Tom Hooper's "Les Miserables", said he did not reunite with the director on his much-derided musical "Cats" because of his busy scheduled.

The Australian actor, in an interview with the Daily Beast, confirmed that Hooper had called him during the pre-production.

"There were a couple of options there based on availability and time but I just wasn't available at the time."

"Cats" turned out to be one of the biggest movie disasters in recent history, both critically and commercially.

When asked if it was good in hindsight that he turned down “Cats,” Jackman said he would not say anything about that.

“I'm in the theater, man, and I don't want to be in the business of bashing people—or jumping on bandwagons. I haven't seen it, and Tom Hooper's one of the great filmmakers we have," he said.

The actor, who decided to end his stint as Wolverine with 2017 movie "Logan", said he would not return to the role but is okay with the idea being rebooted with another actor.

"I knew it was the right time for me to leave the party—not just for me, but for the character. Somebody else will pick it up and run with it. It's too good of a character not to. It's kind of like, you're on your way home and your friend rings you and goes, ‘Oh, dude, a new DJ just came on and the music is awesome, are you going to come back?' And you say, Sounds good but…no. They're fine with someone else.” Jackman next hits television as the lead in the HBO movie “Bad Education,” which debuted at TIFF last September. Read Jackson's full interview with The Daily Beast here.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)