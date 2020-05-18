Justin Bieber Shares Throwback Picture with Cody Simpson, Corey Harper

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI): Taking a trip down the memory lane, singer Justin Bieber on Monday remembered a memorable moment spent with his friends and co-musicians, Cody Simpson and Corey Harper.Bieber hopped on to the photo-sharing platform to share a goofy picture with the two.The 26-year-old singer kept the caption minimal, writing "throwback pic with" and tagged the two of his friends.In the Instagram picture, the boys are seen striking a quirky pose for the photo-click.Taking to the comment section, singer Cody Simpson revealed more details about the particular day. "Do u remember me bombing the hill at sunset blvd and Alta loma straight through a red light and nearly getting hit by a car," the 'La Da Dee' singer wrote.Meanwhile, Harper, in the comments wrote that it was during that day he met 'One Direction' member Niall Horan. (ANI)

