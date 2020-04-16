Jute Mills Urge Bengal Govt to Allow Two-shift Operation During Lockdown

Kolkata, Apr 16 (PTI) The Indian Jute Mills Association (IJMA) on Thursday sought permission from the West Bengal government to allow the millers in the state to run their units for two shifts per day during the ongoing lockdown.

The government had on Wednesday allowed all jute mills in the state to reopen but with only 15 per cent of the workforce and in strict adherence to social distancing norms.

The industry body, in a letter to the chief secretary, urged him to allow the two-shift operation at jute mills in the state, sources told PTI.

It also said a report, prepared by consulting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC), has suggested such arrangement can be possible while adhering to safety norms.

IJMA has appointed PWC to frame standard operating procedures (SOP) for jute mills and attached the report with the letter, the sources said.

"It is pertinent to mention here that while complying with the SOP contained therein, it is possible to operate jute mills for two straight shifts per day, as detailed in the report.

"Keeping in view the feasibility of running the jute mill and furthermore catering to the gunny bag requirements of Food Corporation of India and state procuring agencies, such permission may be granted," the letter said.

The industry body seeks immediate approval from the state government, sources said.

Owing to the harvesting season that has already begun, FCI and state procuring agencies need jute bags urgently and the IJMA has to fulfill the commitment to supply them in sufficient quantity and on time, the letter said.

The millers said they are committed to take measures for the safety, welfare and well-being of workmen in the jute mills.

IJMA Chairman Raghav Gupta had on Wednesday said running the mills with only 15 per cent of the workerforce was not feasible.

