Kadapa SP Inspects Area on Cycle

Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 20 (ANI): YSR Kadapa district Superintendent of Police KK Anburajan was seen cycling in Kadapa on Wednesday inspecting the city to monitor the lockdown situation in the area.Even as he monitored if lockdown norms were being adhered to, Anburajan was also seen interacting with the police personnel on duty and gave instructions to them.The SP was seen in an all-white outfit and a grey coloured cap. Very few people identified the SP in civil dress on cycle. Meanwhile, the lockdown, imposed as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19, has been extended till May 31. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)