Kalpana Shukla's Cannes 2026 Debut: The Red Carpet Moment of the Year

Hailing from Kanpur, beauty queen Kalpana Shukla left a lasting mark at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival by presenting a unique blend of contemporary Indian aesthetics and international couture. While stepping onto one of the world’s most prestigious red carpets, she seamlessly combined traditional Indian craftsmanship with modern global fashion, capturing the interest of international media and style commentators alike.

During the festival, Kalpana commanded attention with two standout couture ensembles from renowned designers. A centerpiece of her festival attire was a stunning golden creation by the iconic Manish Malhotra, a designer widely recognized for elevating Indian luxury fashion on the world stage.

To bring an international flair to her Cannes debut, Kalpana also wore a striking pink and purple gown designed by the acclaimed Vietnamese couturier Joli Oli. This intricate piece, which married modern silhouettes with daring couture elements, stood as a prime illustration of the intersection between global innovation and modern elegance.

Reflections on the Red Carpet

Looking back on her festival experience, Kalpana Shukla shared: "Walking the Cannes red carpet was an unforgettable experience and a proud moment for me as an Indian titleholder. Through both looks, I wanted to celebrate elegance, individuality, and the growing global presence of Indian fashion and beauty on international platforms. Wearing creations by Manish Malhotra and Joli Poli made the experience even more special, as both ensembles beautifully reflected artistry, craftsmanship, and contemporary glamour. "

Since earning the title of Mrs Universe 2023 First Runner-Up, Kalpana Shukla has established a notable presence in both the pageant and fashion worlds. Her calendar has been filled with runway work, partnerships with luxury brands, and invites to key industry events. Her career path features collaborations with elite photographers and designers, as well as regular appearances at high-profile fashion functions.

Outside of her fashion work, Kalpana is committed to advocating for initiatives that promote self-confidence, personal expression, and the empowerment of women. Her increasing global profile highlights the changing landscape of how Indian talent is showcased within the international fashion and entertainment industries.

This appearance at Cannes further cements Kalpana Shukla’s status as a rising ambassador for Indian grace, confidence, and style on the global stage.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2026 05:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).