Kangra District Administration Lists Containment Zones on Website

Dharamshala, May 13 (PTI) The Kangra district administration in Himachal Pradesh has mapped all the containment zones where COVID-19 cases have been detected and posted the information on its website.

Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Prajapati said information regarding area and duration of containment zones would keep the people notified regarding the administrative measures and restrictions.

There are currently six containment zones in Kangra and three previous ones have been de-notified.

When more containment zones are notified, the information will be updated and shared, an official said.

Efforts are now being made by the administration to add information like exact administrative boundaries of containment zones and buffer zones. PTI

