Kanye West RCF Arena Concert Cancelled: Italy Scraps Ye and Travis Scott’s July 2026 Shows Amid Security Concerns

Los Angeles, June 1: American rappers Kanye West and Travis Scott's upcoming Italy concerts have been cancelled, reported Variety. The concerts that had been scheduled to take place in July in the northern city of Reggio Emilia were cancelled by the Italian authorities, citing security concerns. Kanye West, now known as Ye, was set to headline the Hellwat Festival on July 18 at the RCF Arena in Reggio Emilia. With a capacity of 103,000 spectators, the show would have made it one of West's biggest arena appearances ever. Kanye West's Delhi Concert Cancelled.

On the other hand, Travis Scott was expected to perform at the RCF Arena on July 17. Scott's concert was cancelled due to security concerns and not due to the ban on Scott performing in the country, as per Variety. Reggio Emilia prefect Salvatore Angieri, on Saturday, announced that he had ordered the cancellation of both concerts over security concerns after the city's Jewish community, anti-fascist community, anti-fascist resistance groups, trade unions and politicians called for the cancellation of West's concert in April over the rapper's anti-Semitic remarks. Kanye West India Concert May 2026 Cancelled: Organisers Cite Government Security Advisories and High Alert Situation in Delhi.

In a social media statement, the Hellwat Festival team announced that they would try to bring Kanye West to Italy on July 18 in a location near Reggio Emilia; however, under a different jurisdiction. This comes at a time when West has kicked off his summer tour with a massive concert at Istanbul's Ataturk Olympic Stadium, reportedly drawing a crowd of 118,000, with Scott also on the globe-shaped stage. The duo recently collaborated on the track 'Father' from West's latest album 'Bully'. Besides being banned from performing in certain nations, West is currently scheduled to perform in the Netherlands on June 6 and 8; Tirana, Albania, on July 11; and in Prague on July 25.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)