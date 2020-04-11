Karnataka Bank Gets RBI Nod to Reappoint Mahabaleshwara M S as MD and CEO for 3 Yrs

New Delhi, Apr 11 (PTI) Private sector lender Karnataka Bank on Saturday said it has received RBI nod for reappointment of Mahabaleshwara M S as MD and CEO for next three years.

The regulator has also approved for reappointment of P Jayarama Bhat as part time (non executive) chairman.

"...pursuant to the approval received from the Reserve Bank of India, the Board of Directors of the Bank have reappointed P Jayarama Bhat as Part Time (Non Executive) Chairman to hold office upto November 13, 2021 (i.e. upto the upper age limit of 70 years) and Mahabaleshwara M S as Managing Director & CEO of the Bank for a further period of three years with effect from April 15, 2020," it said.

